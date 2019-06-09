Fred Itua, Abuja

Ahead of the inauguration of the National Assembly tomorrow, a former governor of Enugu state and senator-Elect, Chimaroke Nnamani, has restated his resolve to serve faithfully for the advancement of the Nigerian project that would engender peace, unity and development of the country.

Nnamani said in a statement released on Sunday and personally signed that he will do everything possible within the ambit of the law to work for the emancipation of ordinary Nigerians promising that in the 9th Senate, “I will focus on poverty alleviation, employment opportunities, fair and equitable distribution of national resources as well as promoting the manufacturing sector of the economy.”

From the home front, the former governor expressed appreciation to Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who facilitated his election into the Senate, stressing, “I am grateful to my governor for the opportunity to rejig my political career.

“I owe him a lot of gratitude for the opportunity to serve my father land. I restate my respect and loyalty to him as my political leader.”

Nnamani, however distanced himself from any political godfather’s role just as he restated “Governor Ugwuanyi is the political leader in practice and head of the Ebeano political family in Enugu State.

He praised Ugwuanyi for the developmental strides in the state and urged him not to rest on his oars

In the same token, he enjoined politicians and citizens alike to rally round Governor Ugwuanyi in his commitment to bring all round development to Enugu state.

Nnamani also paid glowing tribute to Enugu political leaders like Jim Nwobodo, former Senate president Ken Nnamani, deputy Senate president Ike Ekweremadu, Senator Fidelis Okoro , Dr. Okwy Nwodo, Ohanaeze President, John Nwodo, former Chief of Naval staff , Alison Madueke and former Military Administrator J.NJ. Aneke among others for their roles in promoting political harmony the State.