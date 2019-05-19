We said our goodbyes when Mom was finally done with Jasmine. “So what was that all about?” I asked Jasmine as she pulled away from the curb. “Actually Mama was berating me on our single status and even suggested arranging prospects for us,” she said laughing referring to my Mother as ‘Mama’ like I called hers.

“Seriously?” I asked uncomfortable with this new twist on the ‘get married’ saga. Mama had taken it up a notch. “I am sure you explained to her that it is important we make the right choice, men are everywhere but not every man is a husband material,” I said darkly remembering our past. We eventually got to a Resort somewhere on the outskirts of town; it had an African theme setting and it’s absolutely beautiful. We were the first to arrive in spite of the delay but within the hour the girls all arrived and everywhere just lit up. My girls sure know how to be the cynosure of all eyes.

The colour theme for dinner was white. I wearily eyed the dress that had been laid out on the bed for me. It was a crop top on a macro jean skirt and a filmy, flirtatious lacy dress shirt and my shoes were heely boots of course all in white. It felt strange wearing it.

I wasn’t sure I wanted to wear it. It was overly sexy for me and I am not the obvious kind, I am more an ‘understated, laid back, sensual’ kind of girl. I never like obvious, to me it made the girl look trashy. But then rules are rules and one of the rules is that I am expected to wear whatever is given to me. I wore it in the spirit of sportsmanship. No boys? Wetin happen? I wondered as I kept looking around waiting for something strange or vintage Zara to happen. It surprisingly turned out to be one of the best exclusive parties (if you can call it that, no other guests) I have ever been to.

“Relax Tobs, why do you keep looking at the door?” Bola asked with wide eyed innocence. I knew my girls too well.

They can’t be all glammed up just to be holed up. The evening passed on pleasantly enough; my favourite food, music and people. What else can I ask for? The conversation was light; as usual Zara and Jasmine regaled us with outrageous stories about their encounter with men. Did I remember to tell you it was a poolside party? The lights suddenly went off and the pool was illuminated. In the pool were six ladies in matching swim suits, when did they get in, I wondered. Suddenly the music changed and the Ladies began to do a synchronized dance. I was totally blown away.

A private performance! Wow, this has got to be the best birthday ever. I watched in awe as the Ladies gave a world class performance. I was thrilled. After the performance, we chatted on excitedly about their performance then a steward walked up to us to say Madame Jeanne is ready for us.

Madame Jeanne? Who is that now? I wondered. The lights were turned on her and you will never guess, yes a pole dancer! I have always secretly wanted to improve on my pole dancing. Don’t get me wrong, to me pole dancing was an art form for the viewing pleasure of the man in your life and I so badly wanted to be very good at it.

I have always believed when I eventually settle down, my man will have no reason to look out as I intend fulfilling his fantasies in the bedroom and the boardroom. I have always known I will not be a regular kind of ‘wife’. I have fantasized over and over again on being the ‘perfect’ wife or the closest to one. Bedroom? Check! Kids? Check! Kitchen? Check! Housekeeping? Check! And yes my in Laws? Check! My life, my world. She was amazing, the girls and I learnt some new moves. Even Kaycee was not left out, she was being a sport. Day 2, colour theme is red, danger! Why does that make me uncomfortable?