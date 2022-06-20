From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Ahead of the 2023 electioneering campaign, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has boasted that no political opponent, group or individuals except God can stop his re-election in the general elections.

“Let the opposition political parties, particularly their gubernatorial candidates know that I fear not, what I reasonably fear is my creator, the Almighty God as far as the 2023 elections are concerned”, the governor warned.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He was speaking while distributing 59 brand new cars to People’s Democratic Party (PDP) coordinators, members of zonal working committees and party chairmen across the 20 local government areas of the state in Bauchi Sunday.

Governor Mohammed cautioned gubernatorial candidates of other political parties to beware of their utterances to the electorate.

“We are not afraid of government’s power or ability, we are accustomed to it, what we are afraid of is our creator , but not a fellow human being. It is the fear of Allah that can apply to break our mission, these cars beneficiary commanders are equal to the tasks”, he stated.

Governor Bala Mohammed in a veiled comments apparently referring to APC gubernatorial candidate, wondered how cronies of candidate of the major opposition party in the state go about grassroots distributing Federal Governement’s forms to be filled by the electorate on the pretence of giving them COVID-19 palliatives.

“Why is it now when electioneering campaigns period for the 2023 polls is fast approaching that such programme of the federal government flagged-off in 2020 could be implemented in the state?,” he quried.

“This is a blatant lie for the cronies to use this campaign method”

He alleged that after siphoning Social Investment Programme (SIP) funds and other federal government’s palliatives meant to tailor the needs of people in Bauchi state, it is now the politicians are using part of the loot to deceive the electorate.

Mohammed therefore drew the attention of the people to beware of these politicians who are all out to feed fat on them.

“Those are the hijackers, the exaggerators, swindlers, charlatans who think they would have a field-day in Bauchi, they are jokers,” he said.

“I’m very grateful with the unbridled support the People’s Democratic Party, the PDP is giving me especially the return ticket for a second term tenure in office ahead of the 2023 polls, it is really a gesture unprecedented in the annals of party politics. I’m also grateful to the entire of Bauchi state for their unrelenting support in the course of my stewardship.

“We are giving out these brand news cars to show our gratitude to the beneficiaries for their commitments to the promotion of the party’s ideals, and their loyalty, support and cooperation, as well as motivation ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

“I also thank the entire citizens especially our traditional rulers, the Ulamas, Mallams and Ustazs, community leaders and other leaders of thought, our vibrant youths and women.

“We would peacefully and harmoniously play our partisan cards in an atmosphere devoid of rancour, and by God’s grace victory will be on our side comes 2023 polls.

“Nobody can deceive our traditional rulers, our youths and women, and the politicians. To hell with their political machinations for it would not hold water. See how hundreds of their members are defecting to our party after the primaries, they are ineffective and would simply soon pass unnoticed”

Senator Bala Mohammed then called on PDP disciples, especially those who participated in the just concluded party primaries to come together under a unified umbrella as one formidable entity ahead of the commencement of electioneering campaigns for the party to sweep the polls at all levels of governance.

He explained that a reconciliation committee was already in place to reconcile aggrieved party members with a view to forge ahead and ensure victory in the forthcoming general elections, saying it is only with the rise of PDP members to elective offices that the country could be salvage from economic doldrums, social strangulations and political muddles.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .