From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has dismissed claims that he would return to the All Progressives Congress (APC) soon, insisting that he is not contemplating rejoining the APC at any time.

He said this in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur and made available to newsmen on Sunday while dismissing claims by Philip Agbese that he would return to the APC soon.

The statement noted that one Philip Agbese had claimed in a newspaper report that the Governor confided in him to plead with the wife of an APC leader in Makurdi that he (Ortom) be accepted back into the APC fold.

“I have never met that young man who calls himself Philip Agbese, so there is no way I would have whispered to him on any issue, not to talk of returning to the APC.

“And why should I return to the APC? What will I be doing in a party that has destroyed Benue, wrecked Nigeria to its knees. In any case, why should I confide or whisper to someone I have never met?”

The Governor added that, “If that young man wants to use my name to climb to wherever he wants to go, then he has failed. I am an enigma. I cannot condescend to the level of engaging with people who are going about looking for crumbs just to fill their stomach against the general well being of the people.

Ortom who described Agnese as a serial liar who wants to draw attention to himself using his name, emphasized that there is no truth in the claim.

“Whoever thinks that I Governor Samuel Ortom will dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) now when I am part of the leadership of the party mapping up plans to rescue Nigeria from the APC led by General Muhammadu Buhari administration must be joking.

“Let me make it clear. I am not contemplating of rejoining the APC at any time. I am in the forefront, working with other leaders of the PDP to ensure that the party rescues Nigeria from the cluelessness of the APC to win the presidency and other states as well as retains power here in the state”.