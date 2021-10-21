The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been re-arraigned at a federal high court in Abuja on terrorism charges.

He pleaded not guilty.

The federal government had recently amended the charges against him raising them to seven counts as against the five counts he was previously answering to, bordering on treasonable felony and terrorism.

When the charges were read to him, the IPOB leader pleaded not guilty.

Count one of the charge reads that Kanu “being the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on diverse dates in 2014 and 2015 in London, United Kingdom, did broadcast on Radio Biafra monitored in Enugu and other areas within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, preparations made by you and others now at large, for states in the South-East and South-South zones and other communities in Kogi and Benue states to secede from the federal republic of Nigeria with a view to constituting same into the Republic of Biafra and you thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 41(c) of the Criminal Code Act, CAP. C77, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004”.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

Count six of the amended charge reads: ”That on the 16th of May , 2021 in London, United Kingdom within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did commit and act in furtherance if an act of terrorism by making a broadcast that “in two weeks time, what will happen will shake the world, people will die, the whole world will stand still mark my word” and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 1 (2) (h) of the Terrorism Prevention Amendment Act, 2013.”

In June, Kanu was arrested abroad and brought to Nigeria after he jumped bail and fled to the UK in 2017.

Advertisement

He has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since his arrest.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .