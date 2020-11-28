By Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The member representing Billiri/Balanga Federal Constituency of Gombe State in the House of Representatives, Mr. Victor Mela, has called on members of his constituency as well as the public to ignore news making round about his imprisonment following his conviction by the Magistrate Court on Friday in Abuja.

According to the lawmaker who was accused of lying under oath, while filling a form that was issued to politicians who won the primary elections of their party by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), he was not imprisoned or detained at any point of his trial.

“As at the end of working hours on Friday, November 27th Certified True Copies (CTC) of the Judgement and Sentence of the Court had not being issued to anyone, I inclusive, as a result of which the source of the news circulating on some social media platforms remains inexplicable,” Mr. Mela said in a statement on Saturday.

The member who had earlier called for calm in his constituency saying the court case was not about taking away his seat but setting straight technicalities that led to his victory in the 2019 poll also added saying: “As always and even at the moment, I am free and carrying out my legislative duties for the good people my constituency, my state and the nation as a whole”.

He added that he has authorized the filing of an appeal against the Judgement of the Magistrate Court which was said to have sentenced him to one-month imprisonment for being dishonest about his second citizenship with Canada. He said: “I call for calm and urge my supporters, sympathizers and everyone to believe in the judiciary and the respect of rule of law as well as the judicial process entirely. In due course, hopefully, we will collectively succeed on appeal”.