Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

One of the contenders for the position of speaker, House of Representatives, in the ninth Assembly, Hon Umaru Bago has said he bothered by the endorsement of the House leader, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, for the coveted seat by members of the House from Niger State.

Bago, who hails from Niger, in a statement by the spokesman of his campaign organization, Hon Afam Ogene, on Monday, said he is still in the contest for the speakership, as the decision on whom will lead the Green Chamber will be made by the 360 members of the House.

The lawmaker stated that his decision to be speaker is motivated by the quest to ensure that the people of North Central occupy a pride of place in the scheme of things in the next administration.

“We denounce the scaremongering tactics of some persons who gleefully dish out falsehood to the effect that Hon. Bago has stepped down from the race so as to distract our campaign.

” Such insidious disposition besides being malicious, untrue and unbecoming has never really assisted anyone ascends an unmerited position.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, Hon. Bago is in the Speakership race not merely driven by personal ambition but instead propelled by the aspiration and quest of his people of the Northcentral zone for inclusiveness in governance.

“For us, therefore, the task ahead requires the tenacity of a marathon runner, and any thought of quitting only looms large in the infantile imagination of those who wish Hon. Bago was not in the field.

“Having being clearheaded about the injustice against the North central, we reiterate that the only redress possible is a Bago victory – a feat which by the grace of God, and the increasing number of converts to our cause, we shall achieve.

“We are not unaware of the alleged endorsement of the party’s position by some lawmakers from Niger state. But while we cannot deny them their democratic right, we insist that the ultimate decision rest with all 360 members on inauguration day,” he stated.