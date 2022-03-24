By Gabriel Dike

The national leader and presidential aspirant of All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday disclosed that he is ready to move the nation forward.

The former governor of Lagos State also said “we must reform this nation. We have no choice.”

Tinubu stressed this at the 25th convocation lecture of Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, as the guest speaker. He spoke on “Global Trends: The Rightful Place of Nigeria in the World.”

Tinubu, who was represented by the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, made no mention of his presidential ambition nor any political Statement in the ten-page lecture.

His words: “This is what destiny has asked of us. We are not afraid to answer for wise and bold action shall be our only response.

“This country can be great. We must join hands to make this nation great again. For me, there is no way to make the nation great, we must move the nation forward. I am ready. Are you ready.”

He tasked Nigeria youths to accelerate positive trends and reverse those holding the country back and said neither would he hold back his contribution to make the nation great again.

“We do this not because we seek to dominate friends or neighbours. We do this because we love this nation and all it’s people enough to right it’s wrongs and forge our national destiny as we deem fit, he stated.

According to him, the country has navigated a complex journey since independence, noting “we have much to be proud of; just as we have much work to do.”

Tinubu added: “No society can long endure in an air of mistrust and acrimony. To flourish, there must be a full understanding that every Nigerian, regardless of place of social circumstance, is equally entitled to the fundamental good things all human beings deserve and desire.

“Let us not befool ourselves. History is patient yet not forever lenient regarding negligent folly. There comes a time when there is no time. Either action is taken, and the urgent word said or precious chance slips away, lost forever. Our nation approaches such a moment.”

The former governor observed that Nigeria’s ranking by the World Bank as the seventh populous nation in 2020, does not commensurate with what is on ground.

He told the gathering that China experienced double digit annual growth for three decades between 1980 to 2010 and it economy grew 12-15 times.

He observed that sadly, Nigeria has never experienced double-digit growth for any sustained, adding “our lack of sustained dynamic economic growth does not lend itself to social stability.”

“There is danger in delay. Valuable land that defines much of the economy no longer is available. Climate change and the resultant expansion of the desert claim arable land that once provided livelihood to millions.”

Tinubu advocated for a reform in the society that would improve the economic prospects of young people.

Among the sectors he advocated for a reform include youth urban employment, agriculture, real estate reform, education and the economy and infrastructure.

In her speech, LASU Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, said Senator Tinubu donated a Centre for Leadership and Development worth #1billion.

She said LASU would confer honorary degrees on Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, Mr. Goodie Ibru, Mrs. Ibukuola Awosika and Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

The VC also revealed that the university conferred professor of emeritus on former Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Peter Okebukola and distinguish professor on Prof. Martin Anetekhai.

In his respond, Governor Gandije, said LASU is the best state university in Nigeria and in West Africa.