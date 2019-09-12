A hairdresser, Zainab Idris, on Thursday told a Sharia Court in Kaduna State that she was prepared to return the N30,000 her estranged husband, Mallam Salisu Shuaibu, paid as bride price.

Idris, who lives within Kaduna metropolis, is seeking divorce on grounds that the union cannot continue.

”I want to return the N30,000 he paid as my bride price to be free from the union so as not to disobey God and my marital obligations.

”I also want him to pay me back the N25,000 which I loaned him to rent a house for us six months ago when we got married.

“I gave him N32,000. He later paid me N7,000 out of the amount. I don’t have any witness but I can swear an oath, “Idris said.

The defendant, Shuaibu, a tailor who also resides within Kaduna metropolis, said that it was not the court who who got them married and that his wife should have reported him to his family.

“We did not get married in court, so the court can not separate us,” he said.

After listening to the testimonies, the Judge, Murtala Nasir, adjourned the case until Sept. 16, for the complainant to seek advice from her family on the divorce.

He also warned Shuaibu to refrain from talking in a disrespectful manner, saying that the court can ”do and undo marriages”. (NAN)