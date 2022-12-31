From Idu Jude, Abuja

Following the outcome of an appeal court ruling over the matter before it to determine the authentic Labour Party governorship flag bearer in Enugu State,

Mr Chijioke Edoga, one of the leading contestant who has been listed by INEC under labour party has come out to debuk the rumour that the appeal court ruling Thursday, has disqualified him from the race.

Recall that a matter challenging the Party and INEC to detamine authentic Labour Party Candidate in Enugu State is being challenged in the court by Captain Everest Nnaji, who believes the party has not gone through proper channel to determine who becomes State’s flag bearer for the party.

According to Chijioke Edoga, while addressing his followers through the party platform Saturday, said, “this story is trending all over the place and I have been receiving calls from all over the state. This is the true position, Captain Everest Nnaji, best known as Odengene, sued Labour Party in the Federal High Court before Justice Maha. The court ordered the Labour Party to repeat the primary elections for Enugu governorship.

Dissatisfied with the judgment, Labour Party appealed to the Court of Appeal. And I, Chijioke Edeoga, who was not a party to the case before the Federal High Court, got a lawyer, Maduabuchi Oba, to file an application to join the appeal as an interested party. While the lawyer was preparing his documents for the joinder application, the Court of Appeal heard the main appeal by Labour Party and adjourned for judgment.

“the application for joinder now came up and the Court of Appeal, since it had already heard the main appeal, said it has been overtaken by events and struck it out. The main appeal filed by Labour Party is still awaiting judgment”.

The party in its reaction, has since asked its numerous and we’ll wishers in Enugu State as the matter remains subjudice.