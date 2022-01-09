De-Loonie, a Nigerian musician, has described himself as the voice of the people who speak for the poor, the depressed, the rich, the unheard and everyone in the universe.

De-Loonie, real name Okere Darington, made this known while discussing how he has been staying ahead of his colleagues in the Nigerian music industry. He disclosed he is a realist and likes to sing about topics his people can relate to.

Defining what he meant by his people, the brilliant musician said ‘his people’ includes his fans and the entire universe because he considers how his songs would affect them anytime he is writing.

He also noted that his lyrics stand him out amongst other musicians in Nigeria. According to De-Loonie; “I would say that I am a realist and I love to talk about things everyone can relate to. I love to speak for the people, my people and speak to the people (my people being the entire universe).”

“In other words, I would say that I am ‘the voice’, the voice of the people, the voice of the unheard, the voice of the rich, the voice of the poor, the voice of the depressed, the voice of the overjoyed, the voice of everyone.”

“I like to talk about my fears and my shortcomings. Once again, I am a realist and obsessed with curiosity about the unknown. And I am confident that my music is timeless.”

“I wouldn’t say looks make me stand out. That might sound a little racial and looks can be deceiving too and would wear out in time.”

De-Loonie’s knack for speaking to the people emanated not only from his quest to affect society positively but also from his childhood experience. At a tender age, he was exposed to violence in a corrupt community where he was stereotyped for having light skin and curly hair.

“It’s hard to not be a product of your community am not the best person but I could still say am a good kid from a mad city,” De-Loonie stated.