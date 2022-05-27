As Nigeria celebrates her 2022 Childrens Day, Obidike Chukwuebuka who’s a member of the All Progressives Congress, APC Presidential Steering Committee and the Director General of the party’s Conference of support Groups has charged government, civil society organisations, development partners and well-meaning personalities to champion noble causes aimed at improving the welfare of children.

Obidike Chukwuebuka who’s made this statement through his verified facebook account said,”Hence, we owe it as a duty to continue nurture, guide and provide the right atmosphere that will allow their intellengence and curiosity grow in the right time.

“The future of Nigeria like every other nation, lies on the shoulders of our children whom we celebrate today. I honor the future, our sons and daughters, who will man the affairs of this country in no distant time.

In same vein, Obidike celebrates the parents and teachers who have remained zealous and dutiful in training these little ones for the task ahead.

He said, I celebrate every Nigerian child especially the great future leaders of Anambra state and Nigeria at large. We eagerly await your talents and innovations to come on board and contribute to making our world a much better place.” Obidike added.

