The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has backed call by Tinubu for the campaign, whenever it starts, to be based on issues and not personality.

A statement by his media adviser, Mr. Valentine Obienyem, said the statement by APC advising candidates to “desist from spreading lies, malice and denigrating other candidates,” mirrored what the LP candidate had propagated over the years.

He said if supporters were mindful of this, some articles published in some newspapers against Obi would not have been published, including those with offensive titles.

On the alleged fake letter from the President of Ghana and the alleged request of N50 billion monthly payment, Obienyem said while Obi was not bothered about their authenticity, it was wicked to link them to his supporters, insisting that any publication from Obi’s group was always properly signed and the place it was coming from clearly spelt out. He also described as the height of mischief, attempt to link his campaign to IPOB.

In his words: “We know that things are not well in Nigeria. We know of the agitations in different parts of the country, our principal has always said what he would do with such organisations to stop their agitation and bring then back to Nigeria as one happy family. Rather than others say what they will do, they are here creating more problems by trying vainly and wickedly to link their follow contestants to some of those organisations.”

He expressed happiness that Nigerians knew the truth and that such gimmicks used to deceive them would no longer work.