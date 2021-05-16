From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Former Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi Lamido Sanusi has given an insight into how he became the royal father of Kano Emirate before he was deposed.

Sanusi who is the former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recalled that long before he ascended the throne in Kano, he had visited great Tijjaniyya sheikhs in Kaulaha,Senegal who had prayed and rightly predicted he would become emir of Kano.

Also, he said he had visited Fez in Morocco where he had an encountered with an Arab ,Sheikh Zubair ,grandson of Sheikh Nyass, “I greeted him and he took me back to a Sheikh and they prayed for me”.

“They said I would be the next Emir of Kano which had come to pass,”

The former CBN governor stated this in his remarks when officials of the Tijjaniyya Islamic sect from across the country paid allegiance to him in his Kaduna home at the weekend, and affirmed him as their leader in Nigeria.

Sanusi recalled that even the present leadership of the Tijjaniyya bestowed on him 80% of those who endorsed him were Sheikhs that were not known to him.

While praying for the peace and tranquility in Nigeria, Sanusi admonished citizens to be patience and be law abiding to the authorities.

He said even though things might not be rosy, it is a matter of time as normalcy may return as the years progresses.

Earlier, some of Tijjaniyya faithful who took turns to pray for Sanusi and recited melodious Arabic tunes to eulogize him.

The Representative of the leader of Tijjaniyya Worldwide, Sheikh AbdulAhad Nyass,said the unanimous decision to have the former Emir as the leader in Nigeria was a blessing to all their followers not only in Nigeria but in Africa as a whole.

AbdulAhad Nyass said the leader of the Tijjaniyya worldwide Sheikh Mahi Nyass was proud of the former Emir’s achievements both in public life and as a monarch.

While praying for peace and harmony in the country, he described the large gathering of their followers who had converged on Kaduna in honour of Sanusi ,as a testimony of how the former Emir was still accepted and cherished by their adherents who have absolute confidence in his leadership qualities.

Similarly, Shekh Mukhtar Adhama expressed the belief that Sanusi as leader of the Tijjaniyya Islamic sect would encourage learning and deep scholarship amongst their followers.

According to him,”it is a thing of joy to see the entire Tijjaniyya scholars moved temporarily to Kaduna ,to felicitate and pay their allegiance to His Royal Highness ,Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi Lamido,our leader”.