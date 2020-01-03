Christian Agadibe

Nigeria-based-American disc jockey and music producer, Peter Okeke Okodugha Jr. aka DJ Expression has opened up on how he used his school fees to buy his music equipment.

In a chat, he said that it was a risky move and he wouldn’t advice anybody to try it. He said: “Disk jockeying has never been a business for me. It has always been a channel of expressing myself when words couldn’t. I got my first equipment in 2005 using funds meant to pay for my school fees. Though risky and an action I would never advise, I look back without regrets. I was so passionate about music and as a young dancer who made mixes for my dance crew and several others, I sort of got my inspiration from music itself.”

The act also vowed that in 2020, he would be concentrating more on adding value to the music industry.

“Music lovers should expect a lot of dedication from me in 2020. I will keep focusing on expressing emotions through my music because I want everyone to be able to connect and relate with my sound in every aspect of their lives.”

DJ Expression started out on the streets of Mushin, Lagos, where he discovered his passion for entertainment. He began making mixes for his dance team, got featured in major concerts in Lagos as a dancer and also as a DJ.

After graduation, he moved to the US where he studied Recording Arts & Sound Engineering at Full Sail University.

As a DJ, he delved into different genres, connecting and blending Afrobeats to other genres. He has worked on projects collaboratively with various artists, producers, directors and is currently on tour with Kizz Daniel as his official DJ.