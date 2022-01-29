Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo, will think twice before getting romantically involved with her friend’s ex-lover.

According to the single mum of two, the question about dating her friend’s ex-lover or husband is quite deep. “But I don’t think I can do that. It’s not in my person to marry my friend’s ex-lover or hubby. But then, it all depends. Life comes in different ways. It depends on what the circumstances of the story are. Let me not say never because nobody knows tomorrow. If they ended up on a good path and you are not in between them or you did not cause the trouble. So, if you guys get to eventually fall in love, maybe that’s a plan from the onset. Then, nature took its course,” she told Saturday Sun.

When asked how she feels dating a younger lover like Bobby Maris, Ogbodo says she sees her man as “Mr. Perfect” and nothing is wrong with their relationship.

“It doesn’t make me feel anyhow that people call him my younger lover. I’m obviously older than my man, with a couple of years but I don’t see him as my younger lover. I see him as my partner, my man, the love of my life. I see him as a man who loves me and cares for me. I see him as my mini God. Do I wish he is older? No! Never. I love him the way he is. He is cute, very good-looking, very young, very energetic. He’s perfect just the way he is,” Ogbodo affirmed.