Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has said that he can never because of selfish political reason, abandon his people and allow them to be killed mercilessly by the herdsmen.

Ortom stated this during the state flag off of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) which held at the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) Square in Makurdi on Monday.

“I cannot abandon the people who overwhelmingly voted for me to be killed by herdsmen while I pursue personal interest. That will be callous and irresponsible. I will press on until the people are heard, their conditions are made better and their land restored.

“Some people say I am “stubborn. I am not stubborn. All I want is the good of my people. I was elected by my people to serve them, to develop and defend them. If the system is not working in their favour, I will partner them to change it.

“These are hard times, and there may be more hard times. But hard times make us stronger and in hard times you really know your true friends. We only live once, but if we live right on the righteous side, it is enough.

While noting that man must stand up for something right, the governor said he would continue to boldly stand for his people no matter the situation.

“We need to stand up for something. I am standing for my people. I will do it boldly because the future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams. I am prepared to stop running to those who ignore us when we are in trouble. I will rather, run to those who love us and those who give us hope.”

He urged the people to vote for him and all the candidates of the People’s Democratic Party, “from the presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as well as our entire national and state assembly candidates in the coming elections,” assuring that they would not be disappointed.

Dignitaries at the event included the former Senate residents, Iyorcha Ayu and David Mark, former Governor Gabriel Suswam, state chairman of the party, John Ngbede, among others.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of flags to all candidates of the party.