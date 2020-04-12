Christian Agadibe

Hauwa Allahbura is known for her passion for acting and moviemaking. Cut24 Production, her filmmaking platform, is the brain behind flicks like Gidi Blues, The Eve, and Code Wilo among others.

In this exclusive interview, the native of Plateau State and graduate of History from Nasarawa State University, reveals how she rose to stardom.

What is your big plan for 2020?

Launching my Foundation called ‘The 24 Angels’ is my big plan. It would focus on empowering SMEs. I want to assist people with the little capital they need to move from point A to B and be able to access the funds government has put in place for them. Fans should expect a lot of innovative ideas that would add significant valueto Nollywood and the entertainment industry in general.

What was your growing up like?

Growing up was amazing. I grew up in a paramilitary environment and toured the country with my dad, because he was always on transfer.

What was your childhood dream?

The good thing is I am achieving my childhood dream. As a child, I wanted to be like Oprah Winfrey. I am beginning to unravel the resemblance to what I wanted to be. The goal is similar but the journey is different.

How did you get into the movie industry?

I started as a presenter on Trybe TV and then I went ahead to pursue my acting career by attending auditions, and here we are today.

What were some of the challenges you faced when you first got into the industry?

The only challenge was from me. I am a perfectionist and I have worries sometimes regarding bringing out the best in me on the job.

Which movie would you say brought you fame?

I will say it is a mix to be honest. Being on Tinsel and Battle Ground, both daily shows on DStv made me a household name. I will say both Tinsel and Battle Ground brought me the most recognition.

What are you currently promoting in your career?

I am promoting my company, Cut24 Production. We have done amazing films like Gidi Blues, The Eve and Code Wilo. We have also produced about seven Africa Magic original films. That is where I am focusing my attention for now.

How do you cope with sexual harassment from fans and colleagues?

I have never been sexually harassed. I hope those who experience it speak out. For now, I believe the industry has moved past harassment; that’s my opinion though.

What is the craziest thing a fan has done to you or misconceptions people may have about you?

Crazy thing? Really, I don’t want to sound boring but nothing crazy from a fan yet. Misconceptions are in people’s heads and no one has aired their misconceptions to me directly.

Who is your favourite artiste and what would you do to him or her if both of you find each other behind closed doors?

My favorite artiste is Asa and I would sing ‘Jailer’ with her anytime we meet.

Have you been heartbroken, who was involved and would you give love a chance again?

Heartbreak? I would rather keep that confidential; thanks for the question though.

Are you in relationship and with who?

My relationship is absolutely private.

A while ago, it was rumoured that you were dating an artiste. It was even reported that the relationship would lead to marriage. Can you shed more light on this?

I am hearing this rumour for the first time. I have not heard any rumour about me being with any artiste; the honest truth is I have never gone that route before.

What is the biggest sacrifice you’ve ever made for your career?

Spending more time on strategy rather than hanging out with friends and family.

What are some of the most important lessons you have learnt in the course of your career?

To remain focused and not deviate; it is not how fast but how you can sustain.

What personal qualities have helped you to get to where you are today?

Grace is my biggest quality. I work very hard and I strategize a lot as well.

Is there any role you would love to play but have not had the opportunity yet?

Yes, there are roles that I will love to play and you shall see me play them soon. I advise you stick with me on this journey (laughter).

What has fame robbed you of?

Fame robs you only if you allow it. Fame has robbed me of nothing. I am the same Hauwa; I still have the same friends.

How would you describe your personality off screen?

I am who I am (laughter).

Apart from acting, are you involved in any other business?

Yes, I own a sandwich and finger foods cafe called Chops Central. I am also about to launch an initiative.

Who are your role models?

Oprah Winfrey, Irena Krateva and Mo Abudu.

What qualities would you like in your ideal man?

I really don’t know (laughter).

Could you be a second wife or have you said no to marriage proposal before?

No. Never! I can never be wife number two!

Can you marry a man that is very much older than you? If yes, would it be love or money for you?

I can marry my best friend. I don’t care what and who he is.

What is the sexiest part of your body?

I don’t know.

How do you relax?

I travel a lot and hope to continue after coronavirus.

How would you describe your style?

Very simple and comfortable.