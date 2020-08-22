Nollywood actress, Ibiwari Gift Anietie Etuk is fun to be with.

In a recent encounter with Inside Nollywood, the role interpreter who is simply called Ibiwari Etuk and who has experienced some heartbreaks lately, confessed that she would henceforth avoid certain relationships. But even at that, she said she is open to finding love again.

“Yes, there are some relationships that I would have avoided. But I am open to finding love again. I believe love is God’s greatest gift to mankind. Love, for me, comes with maturity, with a sense of responsibility. My priorities are quite different. I am open to marrying an entertainer or a colleague in the movie making industry. It isn’t a bad idea if love, understanding and maturity are involved. Both are already familiar with what is expected in their field, so the relationship will work out. But overall, let the will of God be done,” she posited.

On what she expects from her future partner, the Akwa Ibom State-born Computer Science graduate said, “My spec for husband? My future husband must honour God, be a good listener, mature in mind, vision oriented, family-oriented, clean, intelligent, honest, and responsible with a good sense of dressing. Above all, I must be his one and only because I can never be a second wife. However, I don’t like men with bad breath or body odour. My man shouldn’t be tight fisted and lack spiritual awareness. I like men with goals,” she explained.