Pretty actress, Juliet Ekeson, has vowed not to date or marry a younger person.

In an encounter with In- side Nollywood, the script interpreter cum producer says his man must be at least five or eight years older than her. “My man has to be at least five or eight years older than I am. I can’t marry or date a younger lover. In addition, pride and lies turn me off while love and concern for my needs turn me on. My man also needs to spend quality time with me and shower me with gifts and surprises. I love all that because I am very romantic, I must say.” On sexual harassment in the early stage of her career, Juliet, who is fondly called Princess J, says, “For sexual harassment, none! But for other form of intimidation, yes. I went for an audition and turned out to be the best but I didn’t get the major role because of my height. It was really a sad experience for me then, but I am over it now. I just think if one merits something, he or she should be given.”

The Imo State-born Geology graduate also revealed the most cherished part of her body. “I cherish all parts of my body but I think my butt will take first position. At the sight of me, that’s the first thing you would notice.”