Fast rising gospel singer, Adora Nkiru popularly known as Ada Jesus, has revealed plans to drop a new single, Obinigwe.

Ada Jesus, who is also a movie producer, prophetess and General Overseer of Holy Ghost Gift Ministry, Lagos, recalled her journey into music. “I’m naturally a music person right from my tender age, so music is me and I am music. What inspires me is the passion for the things of God. Winning more souls for Him comes to me naturally.”

On her forthcoming single, Ada Jesus told Saturday Sun. “My first music project was Passion for Christ, followed by another single, No Be Say I Dey Craze. Now, I’ll be dropping Obinigwe, a praise song to God for all the gifts we keep receiving from Him. Obinigwe means ‘God in Heaven’ and the song’s title speaks more for itself.”

The talented singer, however, vowed never to do collabo with any secular musician. “I’m a woman of God, so it will be odd for me to be a servant of the most high and then be seen doing secular music. Before the end of 2023, I want to produce more movies and drop an EP. If chance permits, I will venture into real estate,” Ada Jesus concluded.