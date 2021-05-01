Rapper cum actress, Amadi Chinyere Moses aka Chilly B, has all it takes to emerge winner of the ongoing reality TV show, Empire House On Wheels.

However, the single mum of one maintains that she is not ready to stoop low as to have sex on television, just like some housemates of Big Brother Naija allegedly did.

“I can never have sex on live TV. I have morals, and my background cannot allow me to do that. I’m leaving a legacy that my next generations would see and be proud of. Yes, social media and peer pressure get into my head, but not to the extent of having sex for the world to see. I can never do it despite how much I want the star prize of Empire House On Wheels,” she told Saturday Sun.

Chilly B stated further, “I have the talent. No man is an island; we are all winners, but I have all it takes to win the grand prize. I have worked so hard building my career, and my passion for entertainment and showcasing my talent has become a reality through this platform.”

Asked if she enjoys the support of her partner to be a reality show star, ChillyB says: “He is super excited, as he knows all my life this has always been my dream. I have always worked hard, looking for a big platform to help take my career to the peak, and this is like a dream come true, so he is 200% in support of me.”