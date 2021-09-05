From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Former governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson ( Bayelsa West) has maintained that he cannot be intimidated.

Dickson who stated this over the weekend while addressing a cross section of party faithful at Sagbama in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa, against the backdrop of his recent experience with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said he cannot be intimidated.

According to him the law enforcement agency doings its work wanted some clarifications on some issues when he was in the House of Representatives which he has provided and there is no cause for alarm.

“Of recent you heard the shenanigans. Let me tell you again no shaking on my side. Forget about all blackmail. No cause for alarm. You people know me; I am not somebody that a human being who is alive and who breathes can intimidate.”

Dickson who recalled his tenure in office and the battles he fought to keep the state for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said he has been defeating the All Progressive Congress(APC) and is prepared to support the government of Governor Douye Diri to defeat the ruling party at the Federal Government again.

He implored party members in and out of government to support the Diri administration calling for stop to all speculative stories and pettiness.

“In the history of this state, they can say anything they want, they can pretend not to know, they can pretend not to hear, God gave me the singular honour and privilege of serving eight for the first time uninterrupted. In that process, God also positioned me to defend the heartland of the Ijaw nation. This Jerusalem of the Ijaw nation never fell to the hands of the APC under my watch. In 2015 when we lost at the federal level, people ran away in droves thinking we were finished. But God stood by us and we took out case to God and our people in every community, and we won. Again in 2019 they said my tenure was ending that they would take the state. But I knew that whoever we endorsed on ground would win the elections 100 times. They connived, conspired and thought that the story of PDP was over. Again God disappointed them.

“ PDP leaders in governance and out of government let me tell you this, this government that God gave us by his grace and mercy; you people should value this government and party. All the small shenanigans and pettiness should stop. For those of you speculating, saying all kinds of rubbish, this is our government and it would remain so. So stop speculating and don’t give room for people to sow seed of discord. The other side that I defeated and would always defeat and I am prepared to support the governor to defeat them at anytime don’t open yourself up for manipulations based on greediness.”

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.