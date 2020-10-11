A Canadian-based Nigerian, Adodo Eddy Osaman has called upon the Nigerian Government to do more in reducing the current trend of harassment and violence by the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS). He said:

“Today is supposed to be Thanksgiving, but what is there to celebrate when my fatherland is on fire? I might be fortunate to be outside the shores of Nigeria, but how about the millions of youths like me who are there suffering from hardship? And while they try to pursue legit ambitions they get harassed and killed without just cause. My heart bleeds from the violence all around Nigeria!

Yes we are glad that the Inspector General of Police dissolved the unit on Sunday October 11, but this is not enough. We want new reforms in the Police force. We are hoping to once again have a Nigeria where it’s youths can be free to pursue their legitimate life’s ambitions without fear or harassment. This is what we wish for our land”