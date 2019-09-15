Damilola Fatunmise

Soft spoken and beautiful Adeola Folorunsho popularly known as Arikegold is a force to reckon with when it comes to role interpretation.

Arikegold has featured in over 200 movies including her own productions. And she handles her craft so well that you’re always looking out for her on the screen.

In this chat, Arikegold talks about her career, projects, nudity and what she’ll do if she were the First Lady of Nigeria. Enjoy it.

What are you working on at the moment?

My team and I are working on the brand, Folorunsho Adeola and I am so positive about this new journey.

How are you coping with acting and business?

It’s stressful because it is not easy going to location everyday, posting and trying to attend to customers that throng my shop daily. It’s not easy at all.

You are beautiful, calm and sweet. Hope men are not blind to all these?

They are not blind to it. They always try to enter my DM (laughter).

Have you ever considered leaving acting for another career?

Yes, I’ve considered leaving acting so many times. But when I think about where I was coming from – I started from the scratch – I don’t have any choice than to stay with acting. When you are born to do something, you don’t have any option than to keep going.

What can’t you be caught doing?

I can never fight on the street; I will rather walk away. I am a shy person and I don’t like drama at all.

If love is a crime, who can you go to jail for in the movie industry?

I will go to jail for Folorunsho Adeola, me, myself and I.

If you were offered $50 million to act nude, would you consider the role? That money is too much. But I can’t act nude for any amount because of my dignity. I don’t want my children to grow up and see me acting nude.

Can you betray a friend for love?

No, I can’t betray my friends because you cannot love someone and then betray them. But yes, I can do whatever I feel is best for me.

What do you think is the effect of social media on Nollywood?

Social media has helped a lot of us become stars. Now we can connect to the outside world from the corners of our rooms. I mean I have fans all over the world that follow me on social media. When you see somebody join the industry in January and by April he or she has started receiving nominations for awards, that is the work of social media. You see another person go to location and do one scene but snap 10 pictures that are uploaded on Instagram, that’s the work of social media. It has really helped.

Who is your celebrity crush?

I used to have crush before I joined the industry but not anymore. Now, we are all kind of used to each other.

Aside God, who else do you credit your success to?

Aside God, I thank my family for standing by me. I also appreciate my boss, Bolaji Amusan popularly known as Mr. Latin for everything, and then my friend, Tunde Anjola, he really tried for me when I was coming up.

Which is your most challenging role ever?

Every role is challenging. Acting is not easy. But it is my job; it is what I was born to do. The only challenge for me is being a producer, lead character, and location manager, I mean coordinating everything at the same time, trying to make everything perfect. It’s challenging, I swear.

Has any producer or marketer sexually harassed you?

I think it’s a matter of choice. If you are desperate to be a star, you will face something like that. But if you believe in your talent, work very hard and keep your head up, I believe you will go a long way. I can only talk about what I have experienced and I can authoritatively say that I have not experienced such since I came into the industry in 2007. To state it clearly, I have never been sexually harassed.

How do you relax?

If you ask any close pal of mine, they will tell you I watch movies a lot. I travel low key and I go out with my sisters and friends.

What have you to say about Xenophobic attacks of Nigerians in South Africa?

The killings in South Africa hurt and I pray that the world will find the true definition of love again. If I were the First Lady of Nigeria, I will ask God for wisdom like King Solomon. It’s not easy carrying a country’s problems on your head. I pray for wisdom for all our leaders because it’s not easy.