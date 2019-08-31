For bold and outspoken actress, Lizzy Gold after severing ties with a lover, it’s eternal goodbye, as they can never be friends again.

The single mother of one, who doubles as movie producer, stated that the only condition she would maintain friendship with her ex-lover is if they have a child together.

“I wonder how people that maintain friendship with their ex-boyfriends or girlfriends cope? How do they do it? I can’t be friend with my ex-lover for any reason. Well, except we have a child together, but if we don’t, then the man would have to stay on his lane while I maintain mine. I just have to stay away to resist temptation. I don’t like stress,” she noted.