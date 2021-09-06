From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Former governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa West) has maintained that he cannot be intimidated.

Dickson, who addressed a cross section of party faithful at Sagbama in Sagbama Local Government Area, against the backdrop of his recent experience with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said he cannot be intimidated.

He said the law enforcement agency was doing its work as it wanted clarifications on some issues when he was in the House of Representatives which he has provided.

“Of recent, you heard the shenanigans. Let me tell you again, no shaking on my side. Forget about all blackmail. No cause for alarm. You people know me; I am not somebody that a human being who is alive and who breathes can intimidate.”

Dickson who recalled his tenure in office and the battles he fought to keep the state for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said he has been defeating the All Progressive Congress(APC) and was prepared to support the government of Governor Douye Diri to defeat the ruling party at the Federal Government again.

He implored party members in and out of government to support the Diri administration.

“In the history of this state, they can say anything they want, they can pretend not to know, they can pretend not to hear, God gave me the singular honour and privilege of serving eight for the first time uninterrupted.In that process, God also positioned me to defend the heartland of the Ijaw nation. This Jerusalem of the Ijaw nation never fell to the hands of the APC under my watch. In 2015 when we lost at the federal level, people ran away in droves thinking we were finished. But God stood by us and we took out case to God and our people in every community, and we won.”

