If there is anything pretty actress Tonia Nwosu so much dislikes, it’s men who are jealous and don’t trust their partners.

Enumerating her expectations in the man of her dreams, the Anambra State-born movie star, who recently migrated to the United States of America for greener pastures, told Saturday Sun that her future husband must have emotional presence, awareness and stability. And above all, he must be protective of her.

“What turns me on in a man? It’s his protectiveness, emotional presence, awareness and stability. These are the important qualities I want in my man. I want a man who challenges himself to be a better person, a man who is committed and faithful, a man who says what he means and means what he says. I want the right man that understands me well and also loves my job. With that, there wouldn’t be an issue in our marriage. I just don’t like men who are jealous and don’t trust their partners.”

On reasons she has been scarce on screen, Nwosu hinted that she has not dumped acting but only took a break having relocated to the US. “I have been scarce on screen for months now because I am not in Nigeria. Like people are speculating, I did not quit acting. As a matter of fact, I can’t stop acting. When the food that I am cooking here in America is ready, I will serve it for all to eat,” the actress said.