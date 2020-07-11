For Instagram model cum singer, Coco Brown, dating men far older than her is not in her dictionary.

In an Instagram live session with Somadina Adinma, the model, who recently set the social media on fire when she said that Davido, Flavour and Burna Boy are not her size for husband, revealed that she wouldn’t want to take a cue from Regina Daniel who married a man much more older than her.

“Dating old men is not for everyone, most especially for me. I can’t date a man 10 years older than me for obvious reasons. Aside the social stigma, there is also generational incompatibility. Sometimes there’s nothing better in a relationship than sitting around talking about the good old days, what you were doing when you were younger and all that. With old men, this is defeated. I like to enjoy my life to the fullest and not to be saddled with the responsibility of taking care of a man who is much older than I am,” she told Inside Nollywood.

On how she handles her male fans, Coco Brown says, “My fans seldom see me in person. I’m not the type you find just about anywhere. I seldom go out or be in public places unless it’s about work. But they relate with me where they can, which is online, and they make advances every moment.”