Light–skinned Nollywood actress, Omalicha Elom, has expressed her disappointment at the way some ladies glorify Internet fraudsters otherwise known as ‘Yahoo boys’.

The Anambra State-born script interpreter, who is currently shooting her new movie, The Survivors, maintained that she would never have anything to do with a man of questionable wealth.

Hear her: “I honestly don’t understand why some girls are dating ‘Yahoo boys’ when they know the source of their wealth. They often say ‘na dem dey spend pass’. But these boys steal from people and spend on you. I pity your generations. I have never in my life supported Internet fraud and till I die I will never support it. As long as I know you are into fraudulent activities, I will never give you attention. These guys are destroying lives and giving our country bad name. I can’t date or have anything to do with any of them.”

On her relationship status, Miss Elom admitted she’s still single but has learned certain lessons about relationships. “I’m not in any serious relationship at the moment. The sad part is that, sometimes you break your own heart by falling in love with people you should have just had sex with and moved on,” she squealed.