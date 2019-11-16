Beautiful, bold and talented Ella Mensah has made it clear to any man interested in her that she is not ready to date poor men.

The sexy, single mum of one asserted that though, her son’s father is still in the picture, she desires a man that would mend her broken heart.

“I don’t have to give my son any father figure, he already has a father and that’s it. He is not lacking anything. However, before I can accept to go out with any man, he has to look and smell good. Secondly, the man must be well-to-do.

“I don’t date poor men. My past relationship taught me not to trust men easily. It taught me that not all men are the same. I have also learned that some men are pure evil who just come into your life to ruin you. In addition, I learned that it is important that I love with my head before my heart! My dear, it’s better to cry in a Bentley than to be happy inside a public bus,” she said.

On coping with life as a single mother, Mensah stated that though, she has the right curves at the right places, her brains open more doors for her than her sexy figure.

“I think being endowed as a woman shouldn’t be an advantage to anything. My brains are my advantages. My brain takes me to places my body will not. So, I cope effortlessly being a celebrity single mother,” she added.