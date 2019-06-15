Damilola Fatunmise

Fast–rising actress, Rasheeda Tokunbo Jolaosho a.k.a. Toksbaby, is one of the most sought-after faces in the Yoruba movie industry.

Ever since she debuted with Snipper Girls, she has starred in over 25 movies including Iyawo Alalubarika, Alagbede Orun, Love For love, and Idariji among others.

In this chat, Toksbaby opens up on her life before and after becoming a screen diva. She also speaks about her latest production, Pampe Ife.

Tell us about your background

My growing up was pleasant. My dad has two wives and I am the first born from my mummy’s side. There were ups and downs but despite that I am here today as a product of grace.

Who among Nigeria’s A-list actors did you grow up watching?

Wow! I grew up watching the likes of Baba Suwe, Oga Bello, Sola Sobowale, Richard Mofe-Damijo and Madam Saje among many other veterans in the industry.

Which would you prefer among the old and the new crop of actors?

They are all doing their best and that is what has made Nollywood what it is today. So, I can’t say a set is better than the other; they are all champions as far as I am concerned.

How did you come into acting?

My coming into the industry was kind of accidental. There was this friend of mine who had always believed in me, that I would do greatly in acting. And when she was ready to work on one of her projects, she offered me a lead role, and ever since, I have been hopping from one location to the other.

Who is your role model in the industry?

I doff my hat for Funke Akindele-Bello a.k.a. Jenifa because she is an all-rounder when it comes to role interpretation. I must confess I have learnt a lot from her.

Have you ever had the opportunity of working with her?

No, not yet, but pretty soon I’ll do so by God’s grace.

Are you in any serious relationship at the moment?

Yes.

Do you want to tell us about it?

Hey! Nooo… (Laughter).

Can marriage stop you from acting?

That is a decision for my husband, but left for me, I don’t think there is any big deal about being married and acting.

Your new movie, Pampe Ife is trending, how did you come about the storyline?

When you have a creative mind, you can always work around the happenings in the society to build up your storyline.

How crazy can you go for love?

I am someone that will not joke with anything called love. When I am in love, I love with my whole energy.

Have you ever been heartbroken?

Yes!

Do you want to reflect on the past?

No! I don’t want to say anything about it. It is in my past already, and this is my present that is leading me to my future.

Any regret so far?

Not really. God has been good to me.

Aside acting, what else do you do for a living?

I sell men apparel, accessories and hair extensions.

What is your uniqueness as an actress?

I don’t try to fit in. I do me always.

Can you act nude for 10 million dollars?

I can’t say for now. Maybe, if I see the money.

Can you stay without sex for a whole year?

A whole year? Haba no! Never!

What is your turn on?

Good news.

How do you relax?

When I am not on location or out for an event, I try to stay indoors and relax.

How prevalent is sex-for-role in the industry?

I can’t really say anything about it because I am not a victim. Only those who have been offered sex-for-role can tell, but I am not sure if it exists.

Make a wish for 2019.

My wish for this year is to make more money in good health, and also fame plus marriage, hopefully.