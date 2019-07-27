Damiete Braide And Jet Stanley Madu

He is Jack-of-all-trades and master of all. He is a musician, disc jockey, producer, photographer and fashion designer.

Though, Waiz Shelukindo popularly known as DJ Waiz is from Tanzania, Nigeria is his second home. Recently, the young but multi-talented artiste was in the country where he participated in the Lagos Industry Model Night (LAMIN) fashion show. In this chat, he opens up on the reason he cannot do without coming to Nigeria.

What led you into the fashion industry?

I loved fashion a lot as a child growing up in Tanzania. I grew up and learnt about the industry from my father who was also a player in the fashion industry. So, I grew up with fashion and styling.

What then made you venture into photography?

I love good pictures. Initially, it was a bit difficult for me, because if I design something, I have to showcase my works. I need to do photo shoot at the same time, after my creations. So, I decided to run my outfit to cater for all the needs at every point in time. I was able to produce music, photo shoot for my designs as well as do disc jockey in clubs and at shows.

You are also a musician, how do you cope doing all these?

Life got me into music. In life, there is no fashion without music and no music without fashion. They are one family. So, for me, if I don’t get something from music, I often get it from fashion. That’s what I meant by saying life got me into music because life is for the living and not for the dead.

Is this your first time in Nigeria?

This is my second time in Nigeria. The fist time was early in the year, during the ‘Fashion Finest’ show in Lagos. I love Nigeria and I have no regret coming to the country. If I have the opportunity to come to Nigeria again, I would come because it is a place to visit.

What’s your impression about the Nigerian fashion industry?

The Nigerian fashion industry is higher and better than that of Tanzania. Nigerian designers are some of the best in the continent while Tanzania is still coming up. Tanzania has a lot of things to learn from Nigeria in the fashion and modeling industry. We’re still rising in fashion.

What is the inspiration behind your unique designs?

I am proud to be an African. Africa has got it all in various spheres of life. I am inspired by the desire to be true African. In terms of our marriages, we don’t need to wear clothes from developed countries; rather our traditional engagements are unique. As Africans, we have to wear our own designs. In my creations, I transform the attire in the African way and increase the African feel. We have everything any country or continent needs to be a world power. We have our own music, traditional dresses, and traditional wedding, which have made us unique and special.

Sometimes I get my inspiration at night when sleeping. I would wake up and jot it down and later in the day develop the idea, which could be songs or styles. I have this kind of mind that once I set my eyes on any fabric; I know what to create out of it.

How often do we hope to see you in Nigeria?

You will see me more in Nigeria subsequently. I usually stay in my country for two months and the next two months, I am in Nigeria because I have a music partner here. He is a renowned artiste and music producer. I collaborated with him and our music productions and performances bring me here every two months. Now, we’re busy doing music and having strong collaborations between Nigerian and Tanzanian artistes.

How do you find time for all you do?

I own a music label in Tanzania, so I organise my own events. I don’t need to hire DJs. I have my own artistes. All I need do is rent the venue, do budget for my artistes and we make the show happen. And we are doing shows everywhere in Tanzania. At the moment, we are focusing on going to more African countries.

As a DJ, how do you combine all these together effectively?

Fashion is my life. Music is life and life is music. So, I find fulfillment in all of these. And when you look at all what I do, they are interwoven and part of our everyday life. However, my very busy schedule does not in anyway deny my family the quality time they should enjoy from me. I can be with my family relaxing and when the inspiration comes, I put it down on paper. Despite my busy schedule, I cherish my family and when I’m not working, I devote my time for them.