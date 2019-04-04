Dear Dr.



Please I need help. I have been having this problem for almost 10 years now with hotness of the stomach and all my body, itching in the private part, movements and vibration all over my body, under my scrotum and feet, discharge from my penis whenever I am in the toilet, slight boils on my body, among others. And since then, I have been taking numerous drugs, antibiotics, including herbal medicine and all to no avail.

After taking the drugs, the symptoms will go down only to come up again in no time. I cannot even think of getting married as it stands now. Please Dr. I really need your help, as I am confused, devastated and sad, and I don’t really know what to do.

Is this ailment curable and will I ever be able to father a child? I know such health issue may result to infertility.

– Nonye Daniels, Abuja

Dear Nonye,

You are at your last doctor’s office because we will cure you. No more doctors after me because by the grace of Almighty God, you will get well. You however, need to note that treatment is not cheap but actually costly, although we are pocket friendly.

The first error is that the treatments you have been taking were not appropriate as it should have been for a prolonged of time for the problem to completely resolve. Secondly, we cannot afford to waste time, now that we know the above. The longer the germs stay, the more havoc to your ability to be a man to your woman and a father.

When we treat you, you’ll need to make a commitment to begin and pursue treatment to its total end; so you will finish your prolonged course of treatment from A to Z. Then there will be no further returns or recrudescence of your disease.

Once we finish, you will marry and get your wife pregnant by yourself; simple. It is Chronic Prostatitis caused by Staphylococcus aureus alone or with other germs that have caused you the movements/the vibrations/the discharges/ the pains/the itching/the hotness/the performance issues/the fear (and very likely the reality) of infertility through low sperm count/the boils and others. Once we fully interview and examine you, we will tell you the course and cost of your treatment because treatment is custom-made; not everybody manifests the disease the same way. As you begin to use your medicines, you will continue to get well, never to have the disease return.

Married so long without children!

Good morning doctor,

I have been having the suspicion of my genital area not being okay. After undergoing tests after three years of marriage without children, I found out I had Staphylococcus infection. I treated it for over a year, returned for test and the result read that there were insignificant traces of germs, which might mean it has been flushed off. Now I continue to experience low sperm count of about five million instead of the normal 20 million. Also I have this continuous weak erection and quick ejaculation.

Please, I need your urgent help for a final and permanent cure to this frustrating and embarrassing menace. I also think this might have affected my prostrate organ as I deduced from your blog, mediamedixdoctor.

– Femi Elegbata, Kabba, Kogi

Immediate help, please

Dear Sir,

Please I need your help right away. I did a urine culture test last week and the result came that I had yielded scanty growth of Staphylococcus aureus after 24 hours of incubation at 37 degrees centigrade. I don’t know what to do.

– Jibrilla Suleiman, Adamawa

Dear Femi and Jibrilla,

Scanty growth of germs can still cause disease and must be treated if you are to regain your full health. Unfortunately, this lack of full treatment fuels more infertility through low sperm count as in the case of Femi and his inability to get his wife pregnant even after three full years of marriage. No, with scanty growth remaining, it has not been flushed off in the language of Femi. Yes it is Chronic Prostate infection (prostatitis) that is at the root of all your complaints of inadequacy on the bed, weak erection, and low hunger for sex, premature or too quick ejaculation, only one round and madam complaining about your act.

Thank God that a final permanent cure is available for Staphylococcus issues

After sex encounter, confused; what to do?

Dear Dr.,

I have been ill for roughly two years now and all efforts to get lasting treatment have proved abortive. Symptoms are recurrent waist pain, internal body heat sometimes at the sole of the feet, stomach rumbling (sometimes noisy), recurrent sore throat, catarrh and cough with chest congestion and sometimes pain in scrotum after a prolonged erection. All these are always accompanied with persistent fever and sometimes dizziness.

Once or twice I noticed sperm-like fluid come out of the penis. I have treated malaria and typhoid more than 10 times ever since tests confirmed their presence. Also I did two HIV test, which were negative. What do I do?

– Murebo Takoto, Lagos

Dear Murebo,

Looking at all your symptoms, my educated, experienced and professional guess is this: you are looking for the answer in the wrong place. Malaria and typhoid? I don’t think so. I think you had sex with a certain girl. And this sex you had got you into trouble. You contracted a disease called Chronic Prostatitis. It is what is responsible for your pain in the scrotum after a prolonged erection and sperm-like fluid coming out of the penis; stomach rumbling and waist pain. I will not be surprised if the germ causing your problems is Staphylococcus.

The way to find out and authenticate or deny this is to do a laboratory test of both your semen and your urine called microscopy, culture and sensitivity. Because of the many complications of Staphylococcus, including a generalised depression of the sufferer’s immunity, your malaria and typhoid and other diseases got at you and you have not been able to cure them. The internal body heat and a times at the sole of the feet are symptoms of what is called Somatisation Syndrome, a function of anxiety neurosis, which generally may follow problems with the genitals for men, seeing that such challenges can be very stressful for men.

You can get fully well, but you must look for doctors who understand what is going on. Specialists called urologists and very good doctors are the category I am talking about. Chronic Prostatitis never goes away without treatment – adequate ones at that. So get to work to treat yourself. You can call the help-lines.