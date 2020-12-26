For Keline Stewart, Most Beautiful Girl in Niger Delta, one-man-one-woman relatuionship is the only way to go because she is not ready to share her lover with anyone in the name of marriage.

In an encounter with Inside Nollywood, the Opobo, Rivers State born beauty Queen says she frowns at polygamy and promiscuous men.

Hear her: “I can’t forgive or take back a cheating lover. I don’t truly understand why a woman would accept to be a second, third or fourth wife. Naturally women like attention and affection; we love to be the only one. If you were the only one and then he took a second wife, it is understandable. Obviously he cheated and remarried and so, maybe because of your kids you decided to stay back. But for intentionally jumping into a polygamous family as a second wife or whatever, that must be because you are in pursuit of money or fame.”

Ms Stewart whose pet projects as Queen centered on kids with mental challenges and autism also listed her expectations from potential suitors.

She continued: “I expect my man to be God fearing, industrious, a listener, kind, respectful, loyal, patient, understanding, make me a priority, open and honest, have a learner’s mindset and keep to his promises. I can’t marry a poor man but I can marry someone who has a job or has a business with prospects and is ambitious. We can grow our legacy together; he must have something to offer because I do,” she added.