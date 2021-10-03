By Damilola Fatunmise

Tall and beautiful Mimisola Daniels is one act-Mimisola Daniels, actress with distinct energy. She’s damn good in role interpretation as seen in some of her movies like Okoto the Series, Kosetu and more.

In this interview, Mimi opens up on her career, love life, dreams, and what she’s up to lately. Enjoy it.

It’s been a while. What are you up to lately?

Oh yeah, it’s been a while. I just concluded work on my new movie, Bridge, and it’s going to be out soonest.

Is movie making paying your bills or you have another business?

All thanks to God, I have other businesses that pay better. I sell clothes and other fashion items.

What’s your everyday like?

I live as the day goes by. It’s not that I always have line ups… I just do as it comes.

How best do you relax?

I’m much of an indoor person; I’m relaxed more at home than going out.

Is Mimi Daniels in a serious relationship or open for one?

No, I am not at the moment; I am so open for relationship. I am only scared of breakfast… breakfast as in break up. That’s the hit in town now.

What’s the best and worst thing a man has ever done to you?

The best is yet to come, and the worst was me in a relationship with someone who was married, and he never told me till I got to know. It got me so devastated.

Tell us about your upbringing?

I was born in Warri, Delta State, but I hail from Ondo State, Ikaro Ose LGA to be precise. I attended University of Ibadan Staff School and then Queens School, Apata, Ibadan, but obtained my West Africa Examination Certificate from Genius Royal Academy. I graduated from Olabisi Onabanjo University where I studied Economics.

How many movies have you featured in and how many have you produced?

I have lost count of the movies I have featured in, but so far, I have produced six. I just finished work on my last production, Bridge.

What is Bridge all about?

Bridge is the story of two lovers, Feyikemi and Temidayo who are destined to be together, come what may. Their love is so strong that they decided to overlook their genotypes non-compatibility. They are aware of what’s at stake, the pain of flushing any sickle cell baby, but they are determined that when they get to that bridge, they will cross it. It’s a very nice and educating story, just wait till it is released end of September so you can watch and learn.

Were you trained to be an actor or is it a God-given talent?

It’s God-given talent, and many bosses also trained me before I became who I am today.

What’s the craziest thing you have done in a relationship?

It’s writing an apology note to my rival just because I wanted to keep my man… Love don suffer me o… Hmmm my sister! My eye don see o.

What’s your love language?

Words of affirmation, quality time together and receiving gifts.

Can you kiss or have sex on first date?

Kiss all the way, as long as the vibe is there. But I can’t have sex on my first date.

Who is your celebrity crush?

Vector. I love everything about him.

What’s next for Mimisola Daniels?

The only thing I can think of now is my movie, Bridge that is coming out soon. When it’s out, my fans should please watch it.

What advice do you have for up and coming actors that are looking up to you?

They should be patient and contented because it’s not easy out there. If they can try as much as possible to have these two, the sky will be their limit.

