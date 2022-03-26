Nollywood actress, Chizzy Alichi has vowed not to divorce her husband because of infidelity.

According to Chizzy, who is married to serial entrepreneur Ugochukwu Mbah, men are polygamous in nature, so a good number of them are unfaithful.

She told Saturday Sun: “I can’t leave my husband because of infidelity. I have this orientation while growing up that all men cheat. Men are polygamous in nature, and believe it or not, most men cheat. Though, there are still good ones, my husband is number one. If you leave a cheating partner, what is the possibility that the next person will not cheat? But it depends on what and how it happened.”

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Giving reasons why her husband is not active on social media, the movie star maintained that he doesn’t have one. “My husband doesn’t have a social media account. Well, he is only on Facebook. I’m also not scared of husband snatchers. I mean who is that? Does she have 10 heads? I’m a whole package and my husband is forever grateful. He is the one scared of losing me. I had many suitors, people richer than my husband but I chose my husband because he is my best friend, play and gossip mate; and he’s rich. Who doesn’t like good things,” she gushed.