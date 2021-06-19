Curvy Ghanaian actress, Purfcie Conna has important message for men who go after plus-sized women and expect them to slim fit themselves to their taste afterwards.

The movie star who says her aspirations is to be wealthy with her beautiful family shares her views on losing weight to keep a man.

Hear her, Men should accept a woman as she is, or leave her alone. Don’t marry a big beautiful curvy woman and start pressuring her to lose weight, or marry a melanin queen and pressure her to bleach. Love her as she is, or leave her as she is. Your choice! And by the way, if you were perfect, you would have been able to attract the woman of your dreams. You ended up with the woman you married because you too are imperfect. So stop demanding perfection from her.”

Conna also admitted that for every average woman out there, “the body wants sex, heart wants love, the soul needs peace while the hands wants money.”

Comparing Nigerian movies and that of her country, bold and beautiful Purfcie made some interesting revelations, “Nigerian and Ghana filmmakers are all doing well,” she said.

“The whole industry needs to improve a bit more. We still growing. I have not been featured on any Nigerian movie although I have been getting proposals, so I guess very soon,” she told Saturday Sun.