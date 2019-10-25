Fast rising gospel singer, Doreen Ekuhmen Donald aka Doreen Donalee has disclosed that any man who wants to marry her must accept the fact that she’s a musician.

Donalee, who has over eight singles to her credit and currently working on her debut album, recently revealed this to TS Weekend. Hear her: “I can’t sacrifice my music career for marriage. Music is what I love doing and it gives me happiness. My spouse must understand the nature of my career before getting involved with me and should support me totally.”

The Only Boo singer also disclosed that she has experienced sexual harassment as well. “I have experienced just a few sexual harassments. However, it happens because you are a female artiste. Some men in charge of events or shows would demand you sleep with them before they grant you the opportunity to perform on their stage,” she disclosed.

Speaking on her ideal man Doreen Donalee stated: “When it comes to an ideal man or woman, it is in the hands of God. I believe there is a special man made for a woman and the same goes for every man.”