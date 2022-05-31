From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Embattled former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha has denied the report making waves in some online news portal that he has sued the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) over the recent invasion of his Abuja private residence by men of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Okorocha in a statement by his special adviser on media, Sam Onwuemeodo said the reports came to him as a shock as he had never contemplated such action and had no reason for such since the AGF nor his office he added was involved in the invasion of his residence.

According to the statement “Senator Rochas Okorocha has been in the EFCC custody since the agents of the commission stormed his house and arrested him .

“The Commission took him to court on Monday, May 30 , 2022 , with other accused persons in the matter .

“The Presiding judge, in his wisdom, adjourned the matter to Tuesday, May31, 2022 for Okorocha’s bail application to be taken or heard.

“We were concerned with the expected hearing of the bail application today, when our attention was drawn to the online stories of N1b suit and engagement of 5 SANS.

“Okorocha has no reason to take either the Attorney General of the Federation or the office of the Attorney General of the Federation, to court and claiming N1b damages, over the invasion of his house , since the incident had nothing to do with AGF or his office.

“Okorocha comes out of detention and along the line , decides to take legal action to press for damages, over the invasion of his residence, he knows those who carried out the action. We do not think he would include the AGF or his office.

“We know that some patriotic Human Rights Lawyers in the Country and some of them, highly respected SANs , have been of immense help in dealing with human rights violations in the Country , most of the times , on their own to help the society .

“We are therefore having the feeling that , the renowned Senior Advocates mentioned in the online stories , might have been challenged by the invasion of Okorocha’s private residence by agents of the EFCC and might have also decided to take the bull by the horns.

“We thank them. If Okorocha comes out of detention and decides to walk in that direction, fine. But one fact would be made clear and that is, the AGF and the office of AGF would not be parts of the action, because they had nothing to do with the invasion of Okorocha’s private residence.

“We have done this, to keep the record straight. We are looking forward to seeing Okorocha out of detention by the grace of God and the magnanimity of His Lordship, handling the case”. The statement concludes.

