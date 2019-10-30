Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC), National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole, has said that he cannot understand why the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Itse Sagay, has continued to attack him, even when he was among those that approached him to contest for president.

Reacting to the constant attacks on his person by Sagay, the former Edo State governor said that he has lots of respect for him as a very consistent fellow who believes in what he believes in and pays the price for it.

Oshiomhole, who said that he will not join issues with him in the media, however, promised to rather call him on phone or schedule a meeting with him and hear issues he claimed he had with him.

Sagay had accused Oshiomhole of creating more problems for the party with his aggressive attitude, noting that he would personally demand his removal as the party chairman should APC fails to win Edo State, the only state controlled by the party in the South-South.

“All I can tell you is that, I have a lot of respect for Professor Itse Sagay. I do remember very well that he was one of those who said I should contest for president. I respect him, he’s a very consistent fellow. He believes in what he believes in and he pays the price for it.

“So, I have a lot of respect for him. If he has said those things, I’m not going to reply him through the newspapers. I will find out what he said and I will find out, call him and know what the issues are, that he’s not comfortable with. He is my brother and my elder statesman,” Oshiomhole said.