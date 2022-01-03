Slavia Prague forward, Peter Olayinka, says being called up to join the Super Eagles squad to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations is a dream come true for him.

Despite being a three-time Czech Republic league champion, Olayinka was a fringe national team member during the managerial reign of erstwhile head coach Gernot Rohr.

The 26-year-old attacker saw ten minutes of action spread across two international caps during the German manager’s five years and four months spell with the three-time continental champions.

Still, Rohr named Olayinka in the 40-man provisional list for Cameroon 2021, but the Zulte Waregem forward’s name was excluded when interim coach, Austin Eguavoen, released the 28-man roster for the tournament.

Olayinka was called to replace Emmanuel Dennis after Watford stopped the exciting attacker from honoring national team duty.

Olayinka immediately seized the opportunity and reported to the Super Eagles Abuja camp.

It will be the forward’s first appearance at the continent’s biggest football event, and he is relishing the chance to shed sweat and blood for dear fatherland.

“I’m really excited; it’s a dream come true for me,” Olayinka told Slavia’s official website.

“I’m really looking forward to the tournament; I can’t wait to give it my all.”

After recovering from an injury that troubled him at the start of the season, Olayinka has posted impressive stats for Slavia.

The ex-KAA Gent has hit six goals and added two assists in all competitions for the Czech champions, despite being deployed mainly as a winger.