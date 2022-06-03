By Lawrence Enyoghasu

Medical student, speed painter and pianist, Gospel Chima Ogbansiegbe aka Dr Keyyz, has plans to go into music and can’t wait to share his songs with the world.

According to him, he started playing piano from a tender age. “I began playing the piano when I was about five and started painting in 2018. One day, I was bored and decided to do both at the same time. I did it a few times in front of my friends and family members, everyone was shocked and decided that a skill this awesome should not be kept in the shadows. They decided that the world should see it. I did a couple of videos and posted online and boom… it went viral. That’s where the magic started. Blogs began posting, I was getting hundreds of thousands of views, and reactions from people round the world,” he explained.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Dr Keyyz is not without challenges. He says: “Basically, the only challenge I have now is the fact that I’m a medical student. This comes with lots of reading and studying, lots of exams too. You need to be really psychologically disciplined to be able to schedule your plans so you won’t lose track of school and studies.

There have been ups and downs but I’m in 500 level now, and hopefully I’m becoming a doctor in no time.”

But in spite of challenges, his family is his most trusted and supportive. “My family has been a major support and source of inspiration to my craft. My mom especially, is my biggest fan and supporter. My dad, brothers and sisters all keep me moving. I’m glad I have them all.”

But where does Keyys see himself in the next 10 years? His response: “I’m working on a really, big art gallery right now. Hopefully, it’ll be one of the most captivating galleries in the east. I have about 45,000 followers on Instagram right now, but in the next 10 years, by Gods grace it’ll be 10 million. I also have big plans of majoring in music. I have a couple of songs too. I can’t wait to share them with the world.”

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .