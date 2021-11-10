Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye, says he can’t wait to start action with English Premier League outfit Watford FC.

The Hornets announced the signing of the Nigerian international on a five -year contract from Dutch Eredivisie side Sparta Rotterdam on Monday.

“I’m overwhelmed to sign for Watford FC, to play in the Premier League is something I’ve been dreaming about since I was a little boy.”

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

“I can’t wait to get started with the team upcoming 22/23 season and I wish the Club all the best for the rest of the season”. Okoye posted on his Twitter account.

He started his career in 2012 with Bayer Leverkusen, turning up for their Youth team. In 2017, he left Bayer Leverkusen for Fortuna Düsseldorf, where he played for their Youth team and the senior team.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

After 34 appearances for Fortuna Duesseldorf in three years.

The 22-year-old started decided to part ways with German fourth division side in 2020 and signed for Spata Rotterdam.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .