Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has described the people of Abiriba as a people with a great and proud heritage whose support he has enjoyed since 2015, and that he deeply cherishes the special bonds he shares with them.

He spoke at the Governor’s Lodge, Aba when he received in audience a delegation of Abiriba traditional and political leaders, led by the Paramount Ruler of Abiriba kingdom and the Enachoken of Abiriba, Kalu Kalu Ogbu.

He said he was grateful to the people of Abiriba for the support they have always given to him and informed them that all Abiriba sons and daughters who worked with him in different areas of government have been very exemplary and trustworthy.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The governor said he won’t have any hesitation in appointing Abiriba indigenes into high positions because they are dedicated and hardworking.

He also said the two sons of Abiriba who are in the House of Assembly are his allies.

He directed the commissioner for works to ensure that work commences on the Amanta Road which he promised to build in honour of the late Ezeogo, Anagha Ezikpe, at his burial, and other projects.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He also promised to look favourably on their request for the appointment of an indigene of Abiriba as permanent secretary.

On the request by the Abiriba Communal Improvement Union for official authority to commence the rehabilitation and redesign of the Enuda High School, Abiriba, the governor assured that he would carefully study the documents presented and revert in a matter of days.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

Earlier, Ogbu who is the dirst deputy chairman of the Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers, told the governor that the leadership of Abiriba kingdom came to express their gratitude to the governor for his positive disposition towards Abiriba and its people.

The monarch said the latest appointment of their son, Mba Ukariwo, as pro-chancellor and chairman, Governing Council of Abia State University, is another demonstration of the love the governor has for Abiriba kingdom.

He said people of Abiriba were strong allies of the governor and would continue to support him and his administration.