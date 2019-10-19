For tall and beautiful actress, Jennifer John, taking up movies roles shouldn’t come with a sexual price tag.

She told Inside Nollywood that though, she keeps getting sex-for-role offers from randy producers, she would never succumb to their illicit desires.

“I’ve got several sex-for-role proposals from producers, which I turned down because that is not who I am. All the roles I played up until now had nothing to do with sexual favours and I bless God for that. My God-ordained roles will get to me without any such compromise. If the role was God-ordained, it won’t come with any such conditions. The stakes are higher now; the competition is stiffer. I think people would rather consider the business side of things rather than give roles to someone just because they complied with their sexual demands. That would be less than smart for business,” Jennifer stated.

On her parents’ fear when she told them she was taking up acting as career, the actress maintained that the fear was not justified because she had vowed to make a good wife.

“My parents don’t believe in that narrative, thankfully. Although, they ask those questions when they hear about crashed celebrity marriages. I think they’re more confident in the values they instilled in us, which will make people like me to be able to balance career and being a good wife. A lot of celebrity marriages pack up but some are still rock solid regardless of their celebrity status. I’ll take a cue from those, and of course, with the help and direction from God, I’ll successfully manage both.”