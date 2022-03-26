By Henry Akubuiro

At Awka, this reporter encountered Patrick Okeke of the Post Primary School Service Commission, an agency of the Ministry of Basic Education. He is the Coordinator of Anambra Teaching on Air, an educational system triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic of 2020.

The programme kicked off on 1st of April, 2020, just one week schools were closed down nationwide. Okeke recalled: “We began teaching 75 percent of the subjects in the school curriculum on air for primary and secondary schools. We exploited all the online media, from radio transmission to television, Facebook, Youtube, Whatsapp and even SMS — everything technology came up with.

“The feedback from the students, parents, teachers and general public was overwhelming. The Minister of State for Education, Prof. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, was the first person at national level to commend Anambra. Prof. Kate Omenugha is one of a kind. Since the creation of Anambra State in 1991, some of us who have been in the system have testified she is the best. That’s why she has spent a full 8 year tenure. It has never happened before.”

Taking stock of achievements in basic education in the state, Barrister Nwando Obiano, PhD, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Basic Education, recounted: “When Willie Obiano came in, he started by providing science equipment. He went on to give pride of place to our government technical colleges. Apart from training the teachers and retaining those who we have retired and whom we would have lost their expertise, he retained and trained them overseas, including younger ones.

“He built gigantic hostels with the intention of making technical studies more productive, thus making prospective students more productive than always seeking white collar jobs when they graduate. He has been given scholarships up to university level. There are some students that we gave from disadvantaged, riverine areas.

“He has been renovating schools, sponsoring debating, academic, sporting competitions and extracurricular activities. Teachers earn more now than those of us in civil service. Today, the teacher’s reward is no longer in heaven but here on earth. The good news is that all the money spent, we have always had quality value, for these students to go out and come out with laurels.”

Prof. Omenugha, the immediate past Commissioner for Basic Education, Anambra State, was the arrowhead that drove the state government’s education agenda. Two weeks ago, at the brand new International Conference Centre, Awka, the former governor, Willie Obiano awarded her the title of Grand Commander, a testament to being the best performing commissioner during his administration.

Reacting to the award, Prof Omenugha said, “I dedicate this award to my families — the Omenugha family and the education family. You are my pride, and I love you all.”

“I would like to be remembered as that scholar who brought herself down to the level of the children she was looking after; that woman who brought passion into education; that woman who developed the capacity of the teachers.”

Laurels do not fall from the sky for asking. It boils down to a well interpreted concept of Education with Purpose. A new standard has been set, waiting to be emulated by others.

•Being the concluding part of “How Anambra turned students to world beaters, manufacturers”, published in Daily Sun on March 16, 2022.