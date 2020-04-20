Lille goal sensation, Victor Osimhen has shared his history to fans about his humble beginnings. He told how his background and experiences almost frustrated and rubbed him of playing the round leather game.

The Nigerian forward opened up on an exclusive interview with Buchi Labalaba of the Nigeria Info. Since everything good surely wouldn’t come easy, surely there is a story behind every success. Osimhen shared his bad and most devastating experience trying to reach the pick of his footballing career.

The glamour, style, accolades, prospect and reign he enjoyed now didn’t just come on a platter of gold, as there is a lot to it all. Osimhen recounted how he started at Olusosun, a place very close to Ojota, Lagos.

According to him, in his boyhood days, there used to be a competition organised to take winners to Malta. He saw this as an opportunity to start a promising football career, but things didn’t go as planned. “I struggled through out the competition to get to the final, as my mind is set to playing football abroad. But getting close to the final stage, I broke my ankle. The person who took me there abandoned me in pain, as my father became my physio. On other occasion, I broke my arm. That was how they took others to Malta and I was left out because they thought I was injury prone,” Osimhen added.

Most footballers, especially the ones from this part of the world, who had it rough and tough trying to go farther in football, were one time faced with difficulty and along the line, gave up on their dreams of becoming a star just because they couldn’t match up with the obstacles between them and greatness.