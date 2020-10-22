From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has denied that he ordered the destruction of economic assets of Yoruba people in Lagos State.

He said that agents of the Federal Government carefully twisted parts of his recent broadcast to create impression that he had turned the EndSARS protests against Yoruba.

Speaking on Thursday afternoon, on an emergency Zoom meeting on the topic: “#EndSARS is not an ethnic protest, stop the propaganda to make it one”, organised by Njenje Media TV on the ethnicization of the #ENDSARS movement.

The event, moderated by Maazi Ezeoke also featured former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode.

Kanu stated that those who caused division between Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe during their time were bent on pitching Ndigbo and Yoruba against themselves.

He asked people to ignore any divisive statements credited to him, urging that to really situate what he said, one must listen to the about 2hour broadcast.