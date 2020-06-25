Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Salami Bolaji, has denied withdrawing police escort from the Deputy Governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi, distancing himself from the political undertones.

He described the allegations of the withdrawal of police escort levelled against him by the deputy governor as a mere distraction.

The chief of police said his mission in Ondo State was to protect the lives and property of the people and not to be involved in partisan politics.

‘Let it be clearly understood that the posting of policemen to Deputy Governors in the country is the prerogative of the Inspector-General of Police and no Commissioner of Police can call for their withdrawal,’ the commissioner stated.

“However, let it be known that policemen attached to Government Houses take directives from the Chief Security Officer to the Governor who can post and withdraw according to the reason and purpose that suit him.

‘But cannot for whatever reason withdraw policemen posted from the Force Headquarters to a Deputy Governor,’ he added.

Salami said he was in the state to serve everyone and would not do anything that may be inimical to the lives and property of anyone.

He promised the people of the state that the Ondo State Police Command will always provide adequate and purposeful policing to all at all times.